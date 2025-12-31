Analysts Set RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Price Target at $122.88

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.8750.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Get RB Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RBA

RB Global Stock Down 0.9%

RBA stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73. RB Global has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $119.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, Director Deborah Stein purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.26 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,260. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth $46,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 75.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.