Best Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – December 28th

Medline, Sidus Space, Spring Valley Acquisition, AlphaVest Acquisition, Integral Ad Science, GSI Technology, and Inflection Point Acquisition are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index or fund. Investors view them as having higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and less analyst coverage than larger-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Medline (MDLN)

Our mission is to make healthcare run better by delivering improved clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. We are the largest provider of medical-surgical (“med-surg”) products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care, based on total net sales of med-surg products. We deliver mission-critical products used daily across the full range of care settings, from hospitals and surgery centers to physician offices and post-acute facilities.

Sidus Space (SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIDU

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

AlphaVest Acquisition (ATMV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATMV

Integral Ad Science (IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IAS

GSI Technology (GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSIT

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPAX

Read More