Brokerages Set LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB) PT at $73.33

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.3333.

LB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of LandBridge from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of LandBridge from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Get LandBridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LandBridge

LandBridge Stock Performance

NYSE:LB opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. LandBridge has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. LandBridge had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 13.72%. Analysts expect that LandBridge will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. LandBridge’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at LandBridge

In related news, Director Point Energy Fund Aiv- Five II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LandBridge

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LandBridge by 110.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in LandBridge during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

LandBridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.