Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price at $40.13

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.1250.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

NXRT opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $43.13.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.42%.

In other news, Director Brian Mitts sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $237,078.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,166.40. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,748 shares of company stock worth $1,090,618. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 334.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single?family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi?family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single?family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

