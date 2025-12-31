Comparing XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) & MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) and XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of MKS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of MKS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get MKS alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MKS and XCHG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS 7.25% 20.80% 5.88% XCHG N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS 1 3 8 0 2.58 XCHG 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MKS and XCHG, as reported by MarketBeat.

MKS currently has a consensus target price of $171.10, indicating a potential upside of 5.73%. Given MKS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MKS is more favorable than XCHG.

Volatility & Risk

MKS has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XCHG has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MKS and XCHG”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS $3.59 billion 3.03 $190.00 million $4.12 39.28 XCHG $42.20 million 1.56 -$11.94 million ($0.08) -13.88

MKS has higher revenue and earnings than XCHG. XCHG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MKS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MKS beats XCHG on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MKS

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments. The VSD segment provides foundational technology solutions, including pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, and vacuum technology. The PSD segment offers range of solutions, which include lasers, beam measurement and profiling, precision motion control, vibration isolation systems, photonics instruments, temperature sensing, opto-mechanical components, optical elements, systems for flexible PCB laser processing, and laser-based systems, as well as high density interconnect PCB and package manufacturing. The MSD segment develops, process, and manufactures technologies comprising advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing for chemistry, equipment, software, and services markets, as well as high-technology applications. In addition, the company sells its products and services through direct sales, network of independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as websites, including product catalogs. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About XCHG

(Get Free Report)

XCHG Limited, branded as XCharge, is a company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture, and sell electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions under the X-Charge name in Europe, China, the United States, and other international markets. The company focuses on DC fast-charging infrastructure, including its C6 and C7 series chargers and Net Zero battery-integrated fast-charging systems, and also provides related software upgrades and hardware maintenance services for EV manufacturers, energy companies, and charge point operators. Founded in 2015, XCHG positions itself as a global provider of integrated EV charging solutions that combine high-power charging with smart energy management.

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.