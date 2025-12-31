Reviewing BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Risk and Volatility

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 3 2 3.40 BancFirst 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for California BanCorp and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.

California BanCorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. BancFirst has a consensus price target of $128.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 26.26% 11.85% 1.59% BancFirst 25.13% 13.97% 1.70%

Dividends

California BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. California BanCorp pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. California BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California BanCorp and BancFirst”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $184.56 million 3.31 $5.43 million $1.94 9.74 BancFirst $908.71 million 3.96 $216.35 million $7.05 15.33

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BancFirst beats California BanCorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Further, the company provides insurance agency services; depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.