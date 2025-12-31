Brokerages Set Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 107.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $261.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Asure Software, Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) is a Texas?based technology company specializing in cloud?based workforce and workspace management solutions. The company develops software that streamlines human capital management (HCM), payroll processing, time and attendance tracking, and workspace reservation for businesses seeking to optimize employee experience and operational efficiency.

The Asure platform includes modules for payroll administration, benefits enrollment, performance management, applicant tracking and onboarding, as well as mobile and web?based timekeeping.

