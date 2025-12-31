Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNIY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bankinter

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of BKNIY opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bankinter had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $879.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bankinter will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bankinter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 279.0%. Bankinter’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

About Bankinter

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA (OTCMKTS: BKNIY) is a Spanish commercial bank headquartered in Madrid. Founded in 1965 as Banco Intercontinental Español, it has grown into one of the country’s leading financial institutions, serving both individual and corporate clients. The bank is publicly traded on the Bolsa de Madrid and operates under a universal banking model, combining traditional branch networks with advanced digital platforms.

In its retail banking segment, Bankinter offers a broad array of deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages and credit cards, alongside digital banking services designed to simplify everyday transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.