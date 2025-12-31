Short Interest in AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Decreases By 33.7%

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,836 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 22,392 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at C$35.35 on Wednesday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of C$12.52 and a twelve month high of C$38.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.63.

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: ASAAF) is a leading European manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards (PCBs) and advanced packaging substrates. Headquartered in Leoben, Austria, the company specializes in the design, development and production of rigid and flex-rigid circuit boards, high density interconnect (HDI) PCBs and multi-layer structures tailored for demanding applications across various industries.

The company’s core product portfolio includes HDI boards, rigid-flex solutions, advanced IC substrates and mid-to-high layer count PCBs.

