AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 905,242 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the November 30th total of 637,537 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 412.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 412.6 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of AGL Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AGL Energy has an average rating of “Buy”.

About AGL Energy

(Get Free Report)

AGL Energy, originally founded in 1837 as the Australian Gas Light Company, is one of Australia’s longest-standing energy enterprises. Today, the company operates as an integrated energy provider, offering electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.

Alongside its retail supply business, AGL manages a diverse portfolio of electricity generation assets. Historically, this has included coal-fired power stations such as Loy Yang and Bayswater, complemented by a growing array of wind, solar and hydroelectric projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.