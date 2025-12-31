Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Grows By 57.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 116,012 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the November 30th total of 73,704 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,826 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,826 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

DEM opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.62. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 241,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 73.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index are ranked by dividend yield.

