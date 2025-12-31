Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 376,870 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 240,501 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

HCXLF opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Hiscox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hiscox Ltd is an internationally focused specialist insurer that provides a broad range of property and casualty insurance products to both personal and commercial clients. Through its retail division, the company offers high-net-worth home and art insurance, professional indemnity, cyber liability, and small business solutions. Hiscox also operates a Lloyd’s syndicate to underwrite specialty lines such as kidnap and ransom, marine, and political risk, and maintains a reinsurance and ILS (insurance-linked securities) business based in Bermuda.

The company’s product suite for private clients includes tailored coverage for fine art, collectibles, home contents, and motor vehicles, while its commercial arm serves niche sectors such as technology, media, healthcare, and financial institutions.

