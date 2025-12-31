Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Up 58.1% in December

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,195 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 756 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
NASDAQ:ANSC opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
