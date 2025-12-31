Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Up 58.1% in December

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,195 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 756 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Up 0.1%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $140,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 9.8% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 74,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSC opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.