Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ:NKLR) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ:NKLR – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. Stock Up 14.1%

NASDAQ:NKLR opened at $4.70 on Friday. Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

About Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L.

Terra Innovatum Global N.V. is a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors. Terra Innovatum Global N.V., formerly known as GSR III Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

