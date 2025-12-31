FY2026 EPS Estimates for Delek US Boosted by Zacks Research

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Delek US in a report issued on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

DK opened at $29.91 on Monday. Delek US has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

In other Delek US news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 5,643 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $233,958.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,012.74. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Israel sold 20,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $823,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,048.16. The trade was a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 59,354 shares of company stock worth $2,446,658 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 96.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 518.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 199,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

