Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.84. 9,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 10,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Abacus Health Products Trading Down 5.1%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.
About Abacus Health Products
Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS: ABAHF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company targets established therapeutic areas where existing safety and efficacy data can be leveraged to accelerate regulatory approval and market launch. By sourcing under-commercialized assets or products nearing patent expiry, Abacus aims to extend product lifecycles and deliver value to healthcare providers and consumers.
Abacus’s portfolio is built around topical and consumer-focused formulations, including treatments for dermatological conditions, pain management and common cold or flu symptoms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Health Products
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.