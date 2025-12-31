Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Down 23.0% in December

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,378,203 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 4,389,449 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 633,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 633,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $704.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Fiverr International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 4,392.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

