AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.3450 and last traded at $6.3450. 341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

AGL Energy Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy

(Get Free Report)

AGL Energy is one of Australia’s leading integrated energy companies, engaged in the generation, distribution and retailing of electricity and gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets, including coal-fired and gas-fired stations as well as a growing suite of renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar farms. In addition to traditional energy supply, AGL provides energy management services, rooftop solar installations and battery storage solutions aimed at helping customers manage usage and reduce costs.

Founded in 1837 as the Australian Gas Light Company—the first gas undertaking in Sydney—AGL has evolved over nearly two centuries into a diversified energy business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.