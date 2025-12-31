Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,210 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 29,264 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,920. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $51,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 147.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5,017.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN: GLV) is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a combination of high current income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities of companies located throughout developed and emerging markets. In addition to its global equity allocation, Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund may allocate a portion of its assets to fixed-income instruments, including high-yield corporate bonds and preferred securities, to enhance current income potential.

Established in 2016, the fund is advised by Clough Capital Partners, L.P., an investment management firm headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.