Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 4,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 77,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.1650.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 3.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lenovo Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lenovo Group stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) is a multinational technology company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of computing and smart devices. Founded in Beijing in 1984 as Legend, the company adopted the Lenovo name in 2004 and has since grown into one of the world’s largest PC vendors. In 2005, Lenovo completed its landmark acquisition of IBM’s personal computer business, significantly expanding its global footprint and product portfolio.

The company’s core business activities include the production of laptops, desktops, workstations and servers, along with complementary products such as tablets, smartphones, electronic storage devices and smart televisions.

