YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 225,092 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 294,644 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.42% of YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA GOOY remained flat at $14.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $195.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.37.
YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (GOOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Alphabet Inc stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys GOOY was launched on Jul 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.
