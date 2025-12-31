First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,834 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 19,092 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 79,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 224,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE: FPF) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund aims to deliver a consistent distribution by investing primarily in intermediate-duration preferred securities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, financial institutions and utilities.

The fund’s portfolio is composed predominantly of fixed- and floating-rate preferred stocks, with at least 80% of its total assets invested in such securities.

