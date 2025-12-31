Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.3050. Approximately 24,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 22,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACCYY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Accor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Accor is a leading global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with operations spanning more than 100 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson, the company has grown from a single motel in Lille into one of the world’s largest hotel operators and owners, offering accommodation and hospitality services to both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s extensive brand portfolio covers a wide spectrum of market segments, ranging from luxury and premium offerings to midscale and economy hotels.

