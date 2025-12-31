Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 49,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Galenfeha Stock Down 16.7%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.
Galenfeha Company Profile
Galenfeha, Inc provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.
