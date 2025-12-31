iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,324 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 10,296 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBID traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 10,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,857. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 190.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027. IBID was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

