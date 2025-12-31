Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.3625. 1,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.2260.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tele2 from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Tele2 had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $782.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tele2 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th were issued a $0.1013 dividend. This is a boost from Tele2’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 238.0%. Tele2’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

