Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Emisphere Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 102,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Emisphere Technologies Company Profile

Emisphere Technologies, trading under the symbol EMIS on the OTC market, is a drug?delivery company specializing in proprietary technologies designed to enhance the oral absorption of therapeutic compounds. The company’s core innovation, the Eligen® carrier system, facilitates the transport of macromolecules—such as peptides, proteins and small molecules—across the intestinal lining, addressing a key barrier in orally administered therapies.

Over the years, Emisphere has established multiple collaborations and licensing agreements with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to apply its Eligen platform across a range of therapeutic areas.

