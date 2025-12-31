Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 77,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 98,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Quarterhill Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.13.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 15.57%.The business had revenue of C$55.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Quarterhill Inc. will post 0.0200567 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc is focused on the acquisition, management, and growth of companies in the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and innovation and licensing industries. The company operates in two segments: Licensing, which includes companies that count licensing as their principal business activity; and Intelligent Transportation Systems, which include companies that provide integrated systems and solutions to the ITS industry and its adjacent markets. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, Chile, China, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, and the Rest of the world.

