Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 95,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 45,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $192.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity International High Dividend ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period.
Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.
