ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.73 and last traded at $65.02. Approximately 5,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.36% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. TTT was launched on Mar 27, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

