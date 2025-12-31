AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,463 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 2,666 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 267 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.51% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF Price Performance

MAYT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094. The company has a market cap of $19.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.55. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (MAYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYT was launched on Apr 28, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

