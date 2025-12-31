Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Trading 5.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Just Eat Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as a leading online food delivery marketplace, connecting consumers with a wide range of restaurants and takeaway outlets through its digital platforms. Founded in 2001 in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company has grown into a global enterprise by offering web and mobile ordering services, payment processing solutions and, in select markets, its own delivery logistics network. Users can browse menus, place orders and track deliveries in real time via the company’s branded apps and websites.

The company’s portfolio includes well?known brands such as Just Eat in the United Kingdom and Canada, Takeaway.com in the Netherlands and Germany, Menulog in Australia and New Zealand, and Grubhub in the United States.

