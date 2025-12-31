Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 167.50 and last traded at GBX 167.50. 78 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50.
Tandem Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £9.24 million, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Tandem Group (LON:TND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (6.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Group had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Group plc will post 7.1998228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Tandem Group Company Profile
Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tandem Group
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.