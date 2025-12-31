Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 167.50 and last traded at GBX 167.50. 78 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50.

Tandem Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.24 million, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Tandem Group alerts:

Tandem Group (LON:TND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (6.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Group had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Group plc will post 7.1998228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tandem Group Company Profile

In other Tandem Group news, insider Simon Bragg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 187 per share, for a total transaction of £9,350. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.