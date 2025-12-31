iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,390,452 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 7,980,740 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,599,624 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 26.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 26.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,599,624 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,616. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,298,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,395,000 after purchasing an additional 403,581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 149.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,807,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,044 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9,674.5% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,141 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,047,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,344,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43,235.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 913,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,014,000 after acquiring an additional 911,403 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

