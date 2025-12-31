Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.65 and last traded at €2.64. Approximately 1,431,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
