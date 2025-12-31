IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 459,062 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 734,627 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,233 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,233 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 44.6% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,423,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,540,000 after buying an additional 1,056,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 577,280 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 865,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 72,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 504,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 337,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. 126,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,607. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a net margin of 86.65% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4151 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 998.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (NYSE: IRS) is Argentina’s leading real estate company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial, office, residential and hospitality properties. The company’s core operations encompass the planning and operation of shopping centers, premium office towers in Buenos Aires, urban residential complexes and full-service hotels. IRSA leverages its extensive land bank and development expertise to create mixed-use destinations that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.