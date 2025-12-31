Short Interest in Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMST) Drops By 39.7%

Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,219 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 86,664 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IMST stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 62,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,240. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,658.12 and a beta of -5.04. Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44.

About Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

The Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide current income. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) common stock and employs an option income strategy by writing (selling) call options on MSTR to generate additional income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.