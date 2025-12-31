FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,785,631 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the November 30th total of 2,743,525 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 743,906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 743,906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $313.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Helen L. Shan acquired 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. This represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Goran Skoko bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.93 per share, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,932.56. The trade was a 5.75% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $291.42. 391,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,778. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $250.50 and a 1-year high of $487.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.93.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.The business had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

