Financial Analysis: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) and Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Compass Investments has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Vinci Compass Investments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $1.60 billion 4.08 $741.06 million $1.41 9.05 Vinci Compass Investments $111.41 million 7.48 $21.92 million $0.47 27.68

Blue Owl Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Compass Investments. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Compass Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Vinci Compass Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Blue Owl Capital pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vinci Compass Investments pays out 127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Blue Owl Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Vinci Compass Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Vinci Compass Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Owl Capital and Vinci Compass Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 1 2 5 2 2.80 Vinci Compass Investments 0 0 3 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus price target of $14.56, suggesting a potential upside of 14.13%. Vinci Compass Investments has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Vinci Compass Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Vinci Compass Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital 36.89% 10.58% 4.56% Vinci Compass Investments 18.18% 13.83% 7.55%

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Vinci Compass Investments on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments. Within private equity, it seeks to invest in growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, refinancings and recapitalizations. It seeks to invest in middle market and upper middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment. It seeks to invest in investments with maturities typically between three and ten years. It seeks to make investments generally ranging in size between $20 million and $250 million.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

