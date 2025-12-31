Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,747 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the November 30th total of 4,790 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Up 0.4%

BEDU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.28. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Bright Scholar Education

(Get Free Report)

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) is a leading operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools, primarily serving Mainland China with additional campuses in Malaysia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive educational programs that blend local Chinese curricula with world-class international standards, offering students pathways to both domestic and global higher-education opportunities.

The company’s school network encompasses early childhood education centers, primary schools, middle schools and high schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.