IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,015,986 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 2,846,392 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 934,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOBT. Cowen downgraded IO Biotech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut IO Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of IO Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 1,225,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech ApS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, specializing in the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s proprietary platform focuses on activating and sustaining anti-tumor immune responses by targeting the PD-L1 immune checkpoint. IO Biotech’s lead candidate, IO-VAC(R), is a peptide-based cancer vaccine designed to induce durable T-cell responses against PD-L1–expressing tumors.

Since its founding in 2013, IO Biotech has advanced IO-VAC(R) into multiple clinical trials, including Phase II studies in patients with metastatic melanoma.

