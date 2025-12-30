Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) Short Interest Update

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,166,337 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 1,562,501 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,777 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 219,777 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Proficient Auto Logistics news, Director John Skiadas sold 18,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $132,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,852,597 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,380.19. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,429 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proficient Auto Logistics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 466,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proficient Auto Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Proficient Auto Logistics Price Performance

Shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 95,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,233. The firm has a market cap of $273.57 million, a P/E ratio of -491.50, a PEG ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 2.39. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies.

