Short Interest in Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN) Increases By 37.2%

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,895 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the November 30th total of 2,110 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF stock. Napa Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN – Free Report) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF makes up about 2.8% of Napa Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Napa Wealth Management owned about 85.15% of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF Trading Down 21.3%

NYSEARCA BTRN traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

About Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF

The Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (BTRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that toggles between long bitcoin futures and a US Treasury ETFs. The allocation between these components are based on bitcoins price trend. BTRN was launched on Mar 20, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

