SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Short Interest Up 37.9% in December

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 532,334 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 386,088 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,639,838 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,639,838 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,034. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.