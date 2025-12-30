Short Interest in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) Grows By 38.7%

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,255,231 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 29,740,190 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,080,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,080,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SLB from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SLB from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

In other SLB news, Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,795.22. This trade represents a 22.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,692.99. The trade was a 27.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,947 shares of company stock worth $3,871,337. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,374,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,371,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,057,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SLB by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,617,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,898,037,000 after buying an additional 5,466,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SLB by 30.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,233,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,901,000 after buying an additional 4,719,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SLB during the second quarter worth $618,697,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SLB by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,366,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,217,000 after buying an additional 3,094,764 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. 7,708,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,056,115. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. SLB has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

SLB (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLB will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

