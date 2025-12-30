Short Interest in Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT) Increases By 37.5%

Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,530 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 25,120 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,071 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,071 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Intercont (Cayman) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Intercont (Cayman) stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Intercont has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $8.76.

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intercont (Cayman) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercont (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Intercont (Cayman)

Intercont (Cayman), doing business as NetCents Technology Inc, operates a cloud-based payments-as-a-service platform that enables merchants to accept both traditional payment methods—such as credit and debit cards, direct bank transfers—and digital currencies through a single integration. The company’s API-driven solution supports online storefronts, hosted checkout pages and in-store terminals, offering a seamless payment experience for end consumers while simplifying back-end processing for merchants.

Legally domiciled in the Cayman Islands and founded in 2013, NetCents maintains its operational headquarters in Kelowna, British Columbia.

