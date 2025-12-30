Short Interest in Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT) Increases By 37.5%

Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,530 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 25,120 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,071 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,071 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Intercont (Cayman) Trading Down 4.5%
Shares of Intercont (Cayman) stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Intercont has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $8.76.
Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCT
About Intercont (Cayman)
Intercont (Cayman), doing business as NetCents Technology Inc, operates a cloud-based payments-as-a-service platform that enables merchants to accept both traditional payment methods—such as credit and debit cards, direct bank transfers—and digital currencies through a single integration. The company’s API-driven solution supports online storefronts, hosted checkout pages and in-store terminals, offering a seamless payment experience for end consumers while simplifying back-end processing for merchants.
Legally domiciled in the Cayman Islands and founded in 2013, NetCents maintains its operational headquarters in Kelowna, British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intercont (Cayman)
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
Receive News & Ratings for Intercont (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercont (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.