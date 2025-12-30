Financial Analysis: Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) vs. Knife River (NYSE:KNF)

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Frontdoor and Knife River, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 1 3 2 0 2.17 Knife River 0 2 6 0 2.75

Frontdoor presently has a consensus price target of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Knife River has a consensus price target of $96.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.39%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Knife River is more favorable than Frontdoor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.1% of Knife River shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Frontdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Knife River shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Frontdoor and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 12.87% 122.74% 14.33% Knife River 4.87% 9.97% 4.41%

Risk & Volatility

Frontdoor has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knife River has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontdoor and Knife River”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.84 billion 2.28 $235.00 million $3.51 16.62 Knife River $3.05 billion 1.33 $201.68 million $2.61 27.46

Frontdoor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Knife River. Frontdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knife River, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Frontdoor beats Knife River on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete. It also provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. In addition, the company sells cement, merchandise, and other building materials and related services. The company sells its construction materials to public and private-sector customers, including federal, state, and municipal governments, as well as industrial, commercial and residential developers, and other private parties; and provides its contracting services to public-sector customers for the development and servicing of highways, local roads, bridges, and other public-infrastructure projects. Knife River Corporation was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

