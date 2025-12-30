Analyzing American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Noble Gas and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Noble Gas 16.58% 29.40% 18.87% Baozun -2.10% -3.28% -1.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of American Noble Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of American Noble Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Noble Gas $19.69 billion 3.80 $3.16 billion $0.78 23.12 Baozun $9.67 billion 0.02 -$18.68 million ($0.49) -5.33

This table compares American Noble Gas and Baozun”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Noble Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Baozun. Baozun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Noble Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Noble Gas and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Noble Gas 2 7 2 0 2.00 Baozun 1 0 0 0 1.00

American Noble Gas presently has a consensus price target of $16.65, suggesting a potential downside of 7.68%. Given American Noble Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Noble Gas is more favorable than Baozun.

Risk and Volatility

American Noble Gas has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Baozun on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing. The Brand Management segment provides brand management, strategic and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain, and logistics and technology services. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

