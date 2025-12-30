Financial Analysis: FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstSun Capital Bancorp 15.94% 9.00% 1.17% First Western Financial 6.91% 4.91% 0.42%

Risk & Volatility

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

60.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstSun Capital Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Western Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

FirstSun Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.43%. First Western Financial has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FirstSun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Western Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstSun Capital Bancorp $398.49 million 2.63 $75.63 million $3.16 11.88 First Western Financial $180.33 million 1.38 $8.47 million $1.29 19.81

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. FirstSun Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FirstSun Capital Bancorp beats First Western Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

