Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE) Short Interest Update

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 145 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 111 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVIE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.64. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $66.44.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

